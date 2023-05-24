NORFOLK — Services for Margaret H. Hale, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Margaret Hale died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Services for Robert “Bob” Block, 71, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Robert Block died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his residence.
TILDEN — Services for Phyllis Pittack, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
WINSIDE — Services for Dorothy J. Andersen, 96, Fort Calhoun, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 Miner St., in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Service for Shirley J. Hoefel, 97, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth cemetery.
NORFOLK — Darlene Barritt, 84, Norfolk, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Stanton Health Center.
TILDEN — Services for Duane Wolske, 95, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. on June 2 at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post …
Services for Dorothy Jo Andersen, 96, Fort Calhoun, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 Miner St., in Winside. Glenn Kietzman will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery.