Margaret Hale

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret H. Hale, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Margaret Hale died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Robert Block

WAUSA — Robert “Bob” Block, 71, Wausa, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his residence.

Robert Block

WAUSA — Services for Robert “Bob” Block, 71, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Robert Block died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his residence.

Phyllis Pittack

TILDEN — Services for Phyllis Pittack, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Phyllis Pittack

TILDEN — Services for Phyllis Pittack, 85, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Dorothy Andersen

WINSIDE — Services for Dorothy J. Andersen, 96, Fort Calhoun, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 Miner St., in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery.

Shirley Hoefel

AINSWORTH — Service for Shirley J. Hoefel, 97, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth cemetery.

Darlene Barritt

NORFOLK — Darlene Barritt, 84, Norfolk, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Stanton Health Center.

Duane Wolske

TILDEN — Services for Duane Wolske, 95, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. on June 2 at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post …

Dorothy Jo Andersen

WINSIDE — Services for Dorothy Jo Andersen, 96, Fort Calhoun, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 Miner St., in Winside. Glenn Kietzman will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

