WAUSA — Private services for Margaret Grote, 69, Wausa, will be Friday, Jan. 15, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 2 p.m. at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
Public visitation without family present will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
She died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.