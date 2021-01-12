You have permission to edit this article.
Margaret Grote

WAUSA — Services for Margaret Grote, 69, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

In other news

Al Maxey

Al Maxey

NORFOLK — Services for Al Maxey, 62, Omaha, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond.

Leonard Zechmann

Leonard Zechmann

NORFOLK — Services for Leonard J. Zechmann, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W.…

Robbie Rickard

Robbie Rickard

WAUSA — Private services for Robbie Rickard, 66, Wausa, will be Thursday, Jan. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Magnet Cemetery in Magnet.

David Vogt

David Vogt

CREIGHTON — A celebration of life open house for David Vogt, 60, Creighton, will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Creighton Golf Course.

Donald Vyhlidal

Donald Vyhlidal

PIERCE — Services for Donald J. Vyhlidal, 74, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Albert Brauer

Albert Brauer

Services for Albert. J. Brauer, 90, of Florence, Ore., formerly of Norfolk, were Saturday, Jan. 9.

Norma Janssen

Norma Janssen

COLERIDGE — Services for Norma J. Janssen, 85, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Kenneth Karloff

Kenneth Karloff

BEEMER — Services for Kenneth Karloff, 76, Wisner, was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Jared Hartman officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

