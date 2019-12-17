Margaret Dozler

ELGIN — Services for Margaret Dozler, 87, Neligh, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Elgin.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

She died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey Christiansen

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Jeffrey H. “Jeff” Christiansen, 62, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Jerome Nissen

COLUMBUS — Services for Jerome “Jerry” Nissen, 68, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Burial will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.

Randall Rader

ORCHARD — Private inurnment for Randall “Randy” L. Rader, 62, Denver, Colo., formerly of Royal, will be at the Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard at a later date. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

Bobbie Wilson

AINSWORTH — Services for Bobbie D. “Bob” Wilson, 74, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military rites by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Daphne Lambley

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Daphne Lambley, 90, Norfolk, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.

Donald McKelvey

LEIGH — Services for Donald McKelvey, 81, Leigh, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Leigh. The Rev. Samantha Nichols will officiate. A memorial service and burial will be at a later date in Cozad.

Joyce Price

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Joyce M. Price, 79, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

-