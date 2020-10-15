Margaret Diez

NIOBRARA — Public visitation for Margaret “Peggy” Diez, 92, Gretna, formerly of Niobrara, will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
She died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her residence.
———
Margaret A. “Peggy” Diez was born July 20, 1928, on a farm near Hartington, to Raymond S. and Clara (Babe) (Fleener) Freiburghouse. At the age of 4, Peg’s family moved to a farm at Niobrara. She attended grade school at School District 138 and 150 and high school at Niobrara High School, graduating in 1946. After high school, Peg worked at Rexall Drug in Niobrara.
On Sept. 10, 1948, she married C. Rex Diez. To this union, three children were born: C. Ray Diez, Jill Marie (Nolan) and David Lee.
Over the years, Peg worked at Diez Café and Diez Fertilizer Co., was chairwoman of the Red Cross Bloodmobile in Niobrara for 10 years, an Avon Lady for 10 years, a 25-year member of Niobrara Valley Extension Club, a member and active with the Niobrara Valley Golf Course, a member and elder in the Niobrara Presbyterian Church, and she served on the church building committee when the town was moved.
In 2016, Peg received the Niobrara Alumni Hall of Fame Award. In May 2010, Rex and Peg sold their home and moved to Gretna to be near two of their children. Peg was active in the Bible study at United Methodist Church and made many friends through this association.
Peg is survived by her three children and their spouses: C. Ray and Julie (Middleton) Diez of Macomb, Ill., Jill and Richard Nolan and David and Cathy (Boeckman) Diez, all of Gretna; five grandsons, Nicholas Nolan, C. Jay Diez (Katie), Nathan Nolan (Ashley), Brady Nolan and Broderick Diez; six great-grandchildren; a brother, William (Bill) Freiburghouse; and her sisters-in-law, Shirley Freiburghouse and Lois (Diez) Colwell.
She was preceded in death by her spouse; her parents; a brother, James “Jim” Freiburghouse; and a brother-in-law, Lyle Colwell.