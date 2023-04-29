 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Margaret Christiansen

NELIGH —  Service for Margaret J. Christiansen, 98, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh with the Rev. Kate West officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.

Margaret Christiansen died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.

1924-2023

Margaret Jean (Wagner) Christiansen was born on Nov. 7, 1924, to Roy E. and Grace (McLaughlin) Wagner at Tilden. She attended rural School District 47 in Antelope County and graduated from Tilden High School with the class of 1942.

She taught rural School District 7 and District 47. Margaret also worked at Tilden Bank, Mutual of Omaha, and was an assistant to Dr. H.E. Salsburg in Tilden for 10 years.

She was united in marriage to John H. Johnson at Tilden on Nov. 13, 1949. They joined the Peace Church in Tilden in 1949. They moved to Neligh in 1962, where John was a State Farm Insurance agent and Margaret assisted him.

John passed away on May 16, 1979.

Margaret continued to work in the insurance business until Feb. 16, 1990, when she married Donald Christiansen at Neligh.

She is survived by many dear nieces and nephews and two stepchildren; sisters-in-law Verona Wagner and Rita Wagner; six stepgrandchildren and 16 stepgreat-grandchildren; dear cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Maurice, Richard, Roy Jr. and Donald; spouses John H. Johnson and Donald Christiansen.

 Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.

Tags

In other news

Delayne Deitloff

Delayne Deitloff

NORFOLK — Services for Delayne G. “Dee” Deitloff, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Leg…

Jan Noecker

Jan Noecker

HARTINGTON — Jan Noecker, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Monarch in Lincoln. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

James Wagner

James Wagner

NORFOLK — Services for James V. Wagner, 75, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Tony Scudder

Tony Scudder

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Tony Scudder, 64, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial at a later date.

Jerome Sage

Jerome Sage

LINDY — Memorial services for Jerome Sage, 78, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate.

Ardith Warneke

Ardith Warneke

PIERCE — Services for Ardith E. Warneke, 94, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Margaret Christiansen

Margaret Christiansen

NELIGH —  Service for Margaret J. Christiansen, 98, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh with the Rev. Kate West officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Lois Hansen

Lois Hansen

LAUREL — Lois V. Hansen, 92, Laurel, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Patrick Steffensmeier

Patrick Steffensmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Patrick G. “Pat” Steffensmeier, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Howells with the R…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara