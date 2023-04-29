NELIGH — Service for Margaret J. Christiansen, 98, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh with the Rev. Kate West officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.
Margaret Christiansen died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.
1924-2023
Margaret Jean (Wagner) Christiansen was born on Nov. 7, 1924, to Roy E. and Grace (McLaughlin) Wagner at Tilden. She attended rural School District 47 in Antelope County and graduated from Tilden High School with the class of 1942.
She taught rural School District 7 and District 47. Margaret also worked at Tilden Bank, Mutual of Omaha, and was an assistant to Dr. H.E. Salsburg in Tilden for 10 years.
She was united in marriage to John H. Johnson at Tilden on Nov. 13, 1949. They joined the Peace Church in Tilden in 1949. They moved to Neligh in 1962, where John was a State Farm Insurance agent and Margaret assisted him.
John passed away on May 16, 1979.
Margaret continued to work in the insurance business until Feb. 16, 1990, when she married Donald Christiansen at Neligh.
She is survived by many dear nieces and nephews and two stepchildren; sisters-in-law Verona Wagner and Rita Wagner; six stepgrandchildren and 16 stepgreat-grandchildren; dear cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Maurice, Richard, Roy Jr. and Donald; spouses John H. Johnson and Donald Christiansen.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.