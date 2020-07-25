HOWELLS — Services for Margaret Brester, 88, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation with no family present will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. parish rosary all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the funeral and rosary.
She died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler is handling arrangements.
Margaret is survived by her sons, Duane (Cindy) Brester of Dodge, Jerome (Donna) Brester of Howells, Russell (Kathy) Brester of Arlington; a daughter, Mariette (Randy) Hellerich of Elkhorn; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sisters Alice Gibbs, Geneva Kiefer and Marlene Hoffman; sister-in-law Delma Brester; brother-in-law John Brester, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to family wishes.