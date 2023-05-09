BASSETT — Services for Margaret J. “Marge” (Coash) Bonenberger, 89, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. rosary, and will continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Margaret Bonenberger died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at her residence at Bassett.
Memorials have been suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church.