Margaret Bendixen

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret “Peg” Bendixen, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

She died Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Edgewood Norfolk Memory Care.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1939-2020

Margaret Ann “Peg” (Eucks) Bendixen was born Aug. 31, 1939, in Columbus. She was adopted by John and Margaret (Leahy) Eucks when she was about 3 years old, largely based (as she liked to tell it) on her rousing rendition of “The Yellow Rose of Texas.”

Yellow has always been her favorite color. She was an adventurous child and loved animals, also lifelong traits. She graduated from Sacred Heart School (now Norfolk Catholic High School) in 1957 and earned both her undergraduate and master’s degrees in education at Wayne State College.

In 1990, she married her best friend, Carl Bendixen, and became a generous and loving stepmother to his three children, and then beloved grandmother to theirs. She was active in her parish and community, serving in numerous organizations as a member and officer, including the local Catholic Daughters, Meals-on-Wheels and the American Legion and donating generously to multiple organizations throughout the community.

“Miss Eucks,” as so many will remember her, was a Norfolk Public Schools teacher for 35 years, teaching fifth and sixth grades at Grant School for decades, and then third grade at Woodland Park Elementary.

She was an inspired educator, finding creative ways to engage her students, such as having them collect one million pop tabs, or teaching them compassion and solidarity for each other when they were experiencing hard times.

She enjoyed her retirement, traveling with her spouse to visit family, and on adventures to Germany, Australia and Alaska.

Most days in retirement she could be found at The Granary or Perkins having lunch with her friends.

Her family, students and fellow teachers knew her as a one-of-a-kind woman who loved eagles, Volkswagens (especially her yellow Bug, “Baby Huey”), and of course, Snoopy. She brought passion, loyalty and conviction to all she did and was a fierce protector of those she loved.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Bill Morgan), Cory and Chris (Tom Salatte); grandsons Paulino Bendixen and Edward and William Morgan; and the numerous people for whom she was a true friend.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Carl; and her parents, John and Margaret.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Norfolk Catholic Schools Foundation and/or the Northeast Nebraska Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Margaret Bendixen

