CLARKSON — Services for Margaret Arnold, 97, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church with a 10 a.m. rosary. Masks are encouraged. Social distancing will be followed.
She died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.
1922-2020
Margaret Arnold was born July 24, 1922, in Stanton County, to Joseph and Anna (Brabec) Pospichal. She attended Stanton County Grade School and, on Jan. 27, 1944, was united in marriage to Arthur Arnold at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson.
Margaret was a stay-at-home mom until the untimely death of Arthur in 1963. She then went to work at the Brass Rail and Stockman’s Bar until she retired in her mid-1970s.
Margaret was a lifelong member of the VFW Auxiliary, Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church and its altar society. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, polka music, dancing and cooking. She was known for her dumplings and kolaches.
Margaret loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by a son, Gene (Judy) Arnold of Bellevue; a son, Roger (Therese) Arnold of Madison; a daughter, Nancy Melcher of Columbus; a son, Randy (Kelli) Arnold of Clarkson; a daughter, Sandi Hipple of Glen Burnie, Md.; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Pospichal; her spouse, Arthur Arnold; a sister, Eleanor Novotny; and brothers Joe, Stanley and Robert Pospichal.
The Mass will be livestreamed on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.