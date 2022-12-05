NORFOLK — Services for Margaret J. Anding, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Margaret Anding died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
STANTON — Memorial services for Dianna M. (Wittgow) (Brozek) Pehrson, age 81, of Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate.
BLAIR — Services for Dale E. Miller, 69, Blair, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blair. The Pastor Shawn Linnell will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Services for James Wohlman, 73, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. James Wohlman died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
VERDIGRE — Services for Donald Pavlik, 87, Verdigre, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. Inurnment will be in parish cemetery in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Jean M. Graber, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas F. “Tom” Vavak, 82, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brian Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Archie Brandt, 91, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Archie Brandt died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at CHI Health Plainview.
PIERCE — Services for Leonard F. Hoffmann, 93, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be performed by the American Legion Tomek-…
CREIGHTON — Services for Edward Janak, 71, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church in Creighton. The Rev. Marcus Kramer will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.