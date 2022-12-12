Margaret Anding

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret J. Anding, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
1941-2022
She passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Margaret Jean was born on April 13, 1941, in Whittier, Calif. She was the daughter of the late Leslie and Mary Royer. Margaret graduated from La Puente Union High School in Pamona, Calif., in 1958 and, on Dec. 26 of that same year, she married Loran C. Anding at the South Branch Lutheran Church of rural Albion.
Being a dedicated military spouse, she made a wonderful home for her family while living in San Diego and Rota, Spain. Upon Loran’s retirement from the Navy, they chose to make their home in Norfolk.
Margaret retired from Commercial Federal Bank and was a member of the Norfolk Rotary Club for many years.
Margaret is survived by her children: Douglas (Sarah) of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Donna (Dan) of St. Robert, Mo. She also is survived by her five grandchildren: Ben (Sara) Murray, Carolyn (Derek) Barb, Jon Anding, Brian Anding and Lauren Anding; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving spouse of 56 years; an infant son, David Russell; and her brothers, Jimmy and Peter Royer.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.