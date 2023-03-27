NORFOLK — Services for Mardelle Miller, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Mardelle Miller died Monday, March 20, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1929-2023
Mardelle Miller was born on Feb. 2, 1929, to Earl and Alfreda (Sandstrom) Albin on a farm near Center. With her brothers, Forest, Loren, Wayne, Earl, Dean, Clifford, Wallace, Lloyd “Bud,” and Gail, and her sisters, Doris, Amber and Shirley, Mardelle grew up on local farms. When she was in the seventh grade, the family moved to Plainview, where she graduated from high school in 1946.
Mardelle married Owen Miller on Jan. 21, 1949. They made their home mostly in the Norfolk area. Mardelle worked for 35 years caring for people.
Mardelle is survived by her children, Bill (Sheila) of Omaha, Bob (Nancy) of Fort Collins, Colo., Tom (Patty) of Crawfordsville, Ind., Rich of Lincoln and Cindy Brown of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Heldt of Elkhorn; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; nine brothers and two sisters.