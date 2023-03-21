NORFOLK — Services for Mardelle Miller, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mardelle Miller died Monday, March 20, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jack Todd, 88, Brunswick, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jack Todd died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
WAYNE — Services for John Luschen, 91, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. John Luschen died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Wayne Countryview Care.
VERDIGRE — Services for Mary Ann Horstmann, 88, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley (Lauver) Drahota, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Herman “Johnnie” Luschen, 91, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.
AINSWORTH — Services for Dorothy M. Gross, 91, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake.
O’NEILL — Services for Quentin “Q.J.” Johnston, 77, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Marcus K. Baber, 57, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim Fleener will officiate with burial in Allbery Cemetery in rural Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Geraldine M. Volsicka, 93, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Geraldine Volsicka died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Arbor Care Center–Countryside in Madison.