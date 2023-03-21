 Skip to main content
Mardelle Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Mardelle Miller, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mardelle Miller died Monday, March 20, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Jack Todd

CREIGHTON — Services for Jack Todd, 88, Brunswick, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jack Todd died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

John Luschen

WAYNE — Services for John Luschen, 91, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. John Luschen died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Wayne Countryview Care.

Mary Ann Horstmann

VERDIGRE — Services for Mary Ann Horstmann, 88, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.

Shirley Drahota

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley (Lauver) Drahota, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Johnnie Luschen

WAYNE — Graveside services for Herman “Johnnie” Luschen, 91, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.

Dorothy Gross

AINSWORTH — Services for Dorothy M. Gross, 91, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Wood Lake.

Quentin Johnston

O’NEILL — Services for Quentin “Q.J.” Johnston, 77, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate.

Marcus Baber

NORFOLK — Services for Marcus K. Baber, 57, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim Fleener will officiate with burial in Allbery Cemetery in rural Norfolk.

Geraldine Volsicka

MADISON — Services for Geraldine M. Volsicka, 93, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Geraldine Volsicka died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Arbor Care Center–Countryside in Madison.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

