Mardelle Blair

ELGIN — Services for Mardelle J. Blair, 83, of Elgin will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin with the Rev. Glenn Loy officiating. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Social distancing and current COVID-19 directed health measures will be followed at the services. Masks are requested.
She died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.