Mardelle Blair

ELGIN — Services for Mardelle J. Blair, 83, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin with the Rev. Glenn Loy officiating. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Cemetery, Neligh.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHM’s effective will be followed at the services, and masks are requested.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

She died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

 1937-2020

Mardelle Jean Blair, the daughter of Oscar and Selma (Olson) Wilson, was born on April 27, 1937, eight miles southwest of Elgin. When Mardelle was 1 year old, her parents moved to a farm 12 miles northwest of Elgin, where she spent the remainder of her childhood. As a youth, Mardelle attended country church at Antelope Creek. She also attended grade school at District #112 and graduated from Neligh Public Schools in 1954. Following her high school graduation, Mardelle worked for two years at the courthouse for the county treasurer.

On May 1, 1955, Mardelle was united in marriage to John Rex “Jack” Blair at the Methodist Church in Neligh. They lived in Neligh for six months in the Clint Stonebraker apartment, then moved to Elgin, where they lived three different places before building a basement house in 1964. They lived there for two years before finishing the house. In 1992, Mardelle and Jack moved to their new home at 210 N. Third Street where she resided until she moved to The Willows Assisted Living in November 2020.

Mardelle worked as a bookkeeper at Contois Motors, Inc. starting in 1975. In March of 1982, Mardelle and Jack bought the Elgin car dealership and renamed it Blair Motors, Inc. where she continued to work until she retired in the spring of 1995. Mardelle was a 50-plus year member of the Elgin United Methodist Church. Throughout the years she enjoyed bowling league, golf league, crocheting and shopping. Both Mardelle and Jack enjoyed traveling. Together they went to many places including Texas, Hawaii and several different countries.

Mardelle is survived by her two sons, Dennis (Priscilla) Blair and Kurt (Linda) Blair, both of Elgin; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Scott) Stuhr of Elgin, Kristen (Jay) Evans of Elgin, Mindy (Chase) Potts of Norfolk and Anthony (Ailysa) Blair of Winfield, Kan.; nine great-grandchildren, Samantha and Wyatt Stuhr, Harper, Jackson and Kayson Evans, Aubrey and Skylar Potts and Briar and Breccan Blair; two sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; siblings Richard Wilson and Bonnie Wilson; grandson Adam Blair; as well as several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

