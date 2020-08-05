Mardell Baumann

NORFOLK — Services for Mardell R. Baumann, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Battle Creek.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.
1924-2020
Mardell Ruby was born Oct. 14, 1924, in Pierce, to Arthur and Clara (Kuhl) Strelow. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. She obtained her teacher’s certificate from Wayne State College.
On June 3, 1945, Mardell married Vernon Baumann in Pierce. The couple raised their children on the family farm north of Pierce, then on the family farm south of Norfolk.
Mardell and Vernon enjoyed wintering in McAllen, Texas.
Mardell was active in the ladies aid at Grace Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children, Val Gene (Claudia) Baumann of Overgaard, Ariz., Bev (Jim) Prauner of Battle Creek and Barb (Dwight) Chaney of Humphrey; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Adeline Scott of Sun City, Ariz.; a brother, Harold (JoAnn) Strelow of Pierce; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mardell was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Vernon; and a son, Roger.
The service will be recorded and can be viewed on the Home for Funerals website under Mardell’s obituary.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.