Marcus Hanneman

PLAINVIEW — Services for Marcus Hanneman, 64, Lincoln, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 405 W. Park Ave., in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Marcus Hanneman died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Monarch Hospital in Lincoln.

Ashburn Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.

1957-2022

Marcus John Hanneman was born Aug. 10, 1957, in Plainview to Gerald and Dorothy (North) Hanneman. He attended Antelope County School District 61, Plainview Public Schools, graduating in 1975, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating in 1979.

He was a mathematics teacher and coach at Elgin Pope John, Barneston and Orchard high schools until returning to UNL in 1983 to study computer science. In 1988, he started work at the State of Nebraska, Health and Human Services Department as a computer programmer.

A passionate Nebraska athletics supporter, he held season tickets for many years to men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, baseball and softball. He attended as many football games as he could find a ticket for and wrestling matches when not attending games involving his nieces and nephews.

Marcus is survived by his sister, Candace (Tom) Ristow of Lincoln; brothers Gail (Susan) Hanneman of Lincoln and Craig (Rhonda) Hanneman of Elkhorn; four nieces and nine nephews; three great-nieces and 10 great-nephews; relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Roger; and nephew Richard Hanneman.

Casual dress or Cornhusker attire is encouraged for the service and visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial donations to your local youth sports programs or the American Heart, Kidney or Alzheimer’s associations. Memorials can also be made to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be left at ashburnfh.com.

