NORFOLK — Services for Marcus K. Baber, 57, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim Fleener will officiate with burial in Allbery Cemetery in rural Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Marcus Baber died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Madonna Rehabilitation in Lincoln.
1965-2023
Marcus Keith Baber, son of Bob and Bonna (Margritz) Baber, was born Oct. 23, 1965, at Arcadia, Calif. He attended Norfolk Senior High School. Marcus grew up in Norfolk and worked at Nucor Steel for several years before moving to Omaha. He loved boating, snow-skiing, and especially his family.
Survivors include his children, Rani (Kevin) Hughes, Caleb Baber, Levi (Liz) Baber, Emilee Wyatt, Cassie (Ryan) Dowson and Jacob Aschoff; grandchildren: Alivia, Gabriel and Caroline Hughes, Bailey, Aubrey, and Emery Baber, Willow Wyatt, and Hazel Dowson; his mother, Bonna Baber; siblings Bob (Arlene) Kirk, Kristin (Jim) Rupprecht, and Joshua (Kristie) Baber; and his niece and nephew, Ellie and Nate Rupprecht.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Baber, and his son, Joshua Hoile.