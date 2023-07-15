Marciele Woodard

A celebration of life for Marciele L. “Marcy” Woodard, 79, formerly of Pilger, was held in Houston, Texas, in February. A celebration of life in Nebraska is planned for next week.
1943-2023
Marciele Lois “Marcy” Woodard passed away comfortably in hospital Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Prior to her passing, as a survivor of a series of strokes from 2016 to 2018, she had recovered enough to enjoy life, cared for by her surviving spouse, Theodore J. Condara (TED), in their home in Houston, Texas.
Marcy was born in Norfolk on Nov. 7, 1943. She was the second daughter and last child of Gerhardt and Hilda Grimm of Pilger. The family farm where she grew up instilled a lifelong, tireless work ethic that amazed and was appreciated by all that knew her.
Always a bit of a mischief, Marcy with her running mate, Shirley Topp, seemed to keep tongues a wagging in Pilger and the surrounding townships. Their harmless antics were well documented and somewhat legendary in her hometown. She was also a popular lifeguard at the town pool.
After graduating from Pilger High School’s class of 1961 — one of 21 students — she left the farm life. Marcy moved to Lincoln to continue her education. She joined the orchestra (alto saxophone), became a member of the Chi Omega sorority and was recruited as cheerleader at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Marcy worked hard, completed all requirements and graduated with an associate degree in education.
With degree in hand, Marcy accepted a teaching position in Fremont. After completing two years of teaching, Marcy had grown impatient. She enjoyed her students but almost equal to her strong work ethic was her quest for an intrepid lifestyle. She moved and lived in Oklahoma, California, North Dakota and on to Texas. Texas proved to be another jump off point.
Her travels included a two-year stint on the island of Saipan. Exercising her hard-earned maritime skill and well-deserved 100-ton captain’s license credential, Marcy operated a small fleet of vessels for a Japanese tourist company. Enjoying her position, she only returned to the USA when a close relative fell terminally ill and required her assistance.
Marcy was then soon hired by Oceaneering and spent the next 18 years traveling the world on the deep water exploration ship, the DSV Performer. While onboard, multiple missions of the DSV Performer were captured on film by the Discovery Channel and subsequently broadcast worldwide.
After Marcy spent Y2K in Hong Kong, her career continued to propel her, with travel around the world some two dozen times and to over 30 countries before retirement. Her travels continued while accompanying her spouse TED whenever called upon. Finally in December 2021, a road trip including three days in Las Vegas and 5,852 miles completed her tour of the lower 48 states of the USA.
Reminiscing of her exceptional life, whenever Marcy returned to Pilger, she was known to entertain at the senior center. She expertly presented colorful stories describing in great detail her most recent travels. As often as not, pictures and souvenirs were included. Always well-received, her stories were retold repeatedly, resulting in great anticipation of her next visit. Marcy was their shining star. Her family members enjoyed her celebrity whenever in town and readily passed along any Marcy news.
Marcy was preceded in death by her parents, Gerhardt (Gary) and Hilda Grimm; second spouse, Alvin Mark Woodard; brother-in-law Vernon Larson and her lifelong friend, Shirley Topp-Frerichs.
She leaves behind her sister, Sharon Kay Larson; her devoted spouse, Theodore J. Condara (TED) and his children and spouses: Ronny and Elizabeth Hixon, Daniel and Christina Hixon, Candace and Eric Mensik, Matthew and Rebecca Condara, Emily Condara; grandchildren: Autumn, Amber, Cody, Aubrey, Riley, Easton, Elijah, Emma, Magnus and Penelope; sister Sharon’s children: Harland and Elaine Burris, Janet Burris, Martin and Angie Larson, Nicolle and Greg Vallard; second spouse’s children: Penny and Larry Sadler, Lance and Sonya Minor and Tammy and David Miller; and longtime dear friend, Vicki Nape. To include all of the extended family members, friends, co-workers and neighbors that Marcy has positively influenced is simply too extensive for listing. She was loved and admired by so many.
Marcy’s exceptional life can be divided into several chapters. Each of these chapters is easily defined due to the wide range of diverse variables. The one consistency through them all was that Marcy never had a cross, condescending or unkind word for anyone. Her quiet modesty and humble demeanor was so special for one so accomplished. Her simple, honest, straightforward and direct approach to life was inspirational. Her fearless attitude and eagerness for wholesome fun was legendary.
We all want to thank you, Lord, for allowing Marcy to share herself with us for as long as she was able.
May our love follow you home, cutie.
Rest in peace, our dearest angel.
Love always from those left behind.