Marciele Woodard

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department
of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Northeast Nebraska and East-central Nebraska

WHEN... From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday July 15

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
air quality (Air Quality Index yellow and orange categories,
respectively) due to smoke has been issued for the following
Nebraska counties: Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Butler, Cass,
Cedar, Cherry, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas,
Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Pierce, Platte,
Rock, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington,
Wayne, from July 15, 07:00 am through July 16, 10:00 pm.

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Air Quality alerts for smoke are issued for affected areas by the
Nebraska Department, of Health and Human Services and Department
of Environment and Energy and posted on agency webpages and social
media sites.  By notifying the media and local health departments,
alerts help citizens protect their health by informing them of
days where outdoor activities should be reduced or avoided to
minimize exposure to smoke.

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Marciele Woodard

Marciele Woodard

A celebration of life for Marciele L. “Marcy” Woodard, 79, formerly of Pilger, was held in Houston, Texas, in February. A celebration of life in Nebraska is planned for next week.

1943-2023

Marciele Lois “Marcy” Woodard passed away comfortably in hospital Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Prior to her passing, as a survivor of a series of strokes from 2016 to 2018, she had recovered enough to enjoy life, cared for by her surviving spouse, Theodore J. Condara (TED), in their home in Houston, Texas.

Marcy was born in Norfolk on Nov. 7, 1943. She was the second daughter and last child of Gerhardt and Hilda Grimm of Pilger. The family farm where she grew up instilled a lifelong, tireless work ethic that amazed and was appreciated by all that knew her.

Always a bit of a mischief, Marcy with her running mate, Shirley Topp, seemed to keep tongues a wagging in Pilger and the surrounding townships. Their harmless antics were well documented and somewhat legendary in her hometown. She was also a popular lifeguard at the town pool.

After graduating from Pilger High School’s class of 1961 — one of 21 students — she left the farm life. Marcy moved to Lincoln to continue her education. She joined the orchestra (alto saxophone), became a member of the Chi Omega sorority and was recruited as cheerleader at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Marcy worked hard, completed all requirements and graduated with an associate degree in education.

With degree in hand, Marcy accepted a teaching position in Fremont. After completing two years of teaching, Marcy had grown impatient. She enjoyed her students but almost equal to her strong work ethic was her quest for an intrepid lifestyle. She moved and lived in Oklahoma, California, North Dakota and on to Texas. Texas proved to be another jump off point.

Her travels included a two-year stint on the island of Saipan. Exercising her hard-earned maritime skill and well-deserved 100-ton captain’s license credential, Marcy operated a small fleet of vessels for a Japanese tourist company. Enjoying her position, she only returned to the USA when a close relative fell terminally ill and required her assistance.

Marcy was then soon hired by Oceaneering and spent the next 18 years traveling the world on the deep water exploration ship, the DSV Performer. While onboard, multiple missions of the DSV Performer were captured on film by the Discovery Channel and subsequently broadcast worldwide.

After Marcy spent Y2K in Hong Kong, her career continued to propel her, with travel around the world some two dozen times and to over 30 countries before retirement. Her travels continued while accompanying her spouse TED whenever called upon. Finally in December 2021, a road trip including three days in Las Vegas and 5,852 miles completed her tour of the lower 48 states of the USA.

Reminiscing of her exceptional life, whenever Marcy returned to Pilger, she was known to entertain at the senior center. She expertly presented colorful stories describing in great detail her most recent travels. As often as not, pictures and souvenirs were included. Always well-received, her stories were retold repeatedly, resulting in great anticipation of her next visit. Marcy was their shining star. Her family members enjoyed her celebrity whenever in town and readily passed along any Marcy news.

Marcy was preceded in death by her parents, Gerhardt (Gary) and Hilda Grimm; second spouse, Alvin Mark Woodard; brother-in-law Vernon Larson and her lifelong friend, Shirley Topp-Frerichs.

She leaves behind her sister, Sharon Kay Larson; her devoted spouse, Theodore J. Condara (TED) and his children and spouses: Ronny and Elizabeth Hixon, Daniel and Christina Hixon, Candace and Eric Mensik, Matthew and Rebecca Condara, Emily Condara; grandchildren: Autumn, Amber, Cody, Aubrey, Riley, Easton, Elijah, Emma, Magnus and Penelope; sister Sharon’s children: Harland and Elaine Burris, Janet Burris, Martin and Angie Larson, Nicolle and Greg Vallard; second spouse’s children: Penny and Larry Sadler, Lance and Sonya Minor and Tammy and David Miller; and longtime dear friend, Vicki Nape. To include all of the extended family members, friends, co-workers and neighbors that Marcy has positively influenced is simply too extensive for listing. She was loved and admired by so many.

Marcy’s exceptional life can be divided into several chapters. Each of these chapters is easily defined due to the wide range of diverse variables. The one consistency through them all was that Marcy never had a cross, condescending or unkind word for anyone. Her quiet modesty and humble demeanor was so special for one so accomplished. Her simple, honest, straightforward and direct approach to life was inspirational. Her fearless attitude and eagerness for wholesome fun was legendary.

We all want to thank you, Lord, for allowing Marcy to share herself with us for as long as she was able.

May our love follow you home, cutie.

Rest in peace, our dearest angel.

Love always from those left behind.

Tags

In other news

Elaine Lingenfelter

Elaine Lingenfelter

NORFOLK — Services for Elaine A. Lingenfelter, 73, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Christ Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Sylvia Bratetic

Sylvia Bratetic

WAUSA — Services for Sylvia Bratetic, 98, of Wausa will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, at United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Edward Parker

Edward Parker

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Edward D. “Ed” Parker, 68, Johnstown, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Edward Parker died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

Maryann McElhose

Maryann McElhose

VERDIGRE — Maryann McElhose, 75, Lincoln, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Mitsue Brunckhorst

Mitsue Brunckhorst

OSMOND — Memorial services for Mitsue N. Brunckhorst, 97, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond with the Rev. Alan Gager officiating.

Bill Barry

Bill Barry

WEST POINT — Services for Bill Barry, 78, West Point, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. John Gierke will officiate. Military honors will follow the service with burial at 2 p.m. in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Janice Hallvin

Janice Hallvin

NORFOLK — Services for Janice Hallvin, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Daniel Wittrock will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.

Mitsu Brunkhorst

Mitsu Brunkhorst

OSMOND — Memorial services for Mitsu N. Brunkhorst, 97, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Mitsu Brunkhorst died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.

Melvin Roth

Melvin Roth

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Melvin Roth, 85, Fremont, will be 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara