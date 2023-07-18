NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Marciele L. “Marcy” Woodard, 79, formerly of Pilger, will be 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at The O Lounge, 1106 Riverside Blvd., in Norfolk.
Marciele Woodard died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Marciele L. “Marcy” Woodard, 79, formerly of Pilger, will be 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at The O Lounge, 1106 Riverside Blvd., in Norfolk.
Marciele Woodard died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
WAUSA — Services for Sylvia Bratetic, 98, of Wausa will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, at United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
NORFOLK — Services for Merna Priestley, 93, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Merna Priestly died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.
COLERIDGE — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.
A celebration of life for Marciele L. “Marcy” Woodard, 79, formerly of Pilger, was held in Houston, Texas, in February. A local celebration of life will be 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at The O Lounge, 1106 Riverside Blvd., in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Merna Priestley, 93, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Elaine A. Lingenfelter, 73, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Christ Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Susan A. “Sue” Auten, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil Gately and Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
O’NEILL — Services for Phyllis Waldo, 95, of O’Neill were held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial was in the Chambers Cemetery. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill was in charge of the arrangements.
ALBION — Glen A. Stewart of rural Albion died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.