Marcia Steckelberg

OMAHA — Services for Marcia A. Steckelberg, 77, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N. 28th Ave., in Omaha. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Memorials may be directed to the Orphan Grain Train.
1945-2022
Marcia Anne Steckelberg was born on May 1, 1945, in Lincoln and passed away on Aug. 3, 2022, in Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mardelle and Leon Buckendahl, and her brother, Russell Buckendahl.
She is survived by her spouse, Michael Steckelberg; children Jon (Dou) Steckelberg, David Steckelberg and Lynne (Jason) Deyo; grandchildren Amanda, Jessica, Wyatt and Rylie; siblings Larry (Karen) Juul, Mary (Norm) Jenson, Shari Steiner, Val (Dan) Morfeld and Scott (Tiffany) Buckendahl; and many other family and friends.
A luncheon and visiting hours will follow the service and the burial. The luncheon following the burial will take place at the Elkhorn Valley Bank community room, 404 S. 25th St., in Norfolk.