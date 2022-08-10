Marcia Steckelberg

 Skip to main content
OMAHA — Services for Marcia A. Steckelberg, 77, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N. 28th Ave., in Omaha. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Memorials may be directed to the Orphan Grain Train.

1945-2022

Marcia Anne Steckelberg was born on May 1, 1945, in Lincoln and passed away on Aug. 3, 2022, in Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mardelle and Leon Buckendahl, and her brother, Russell Buckendahl.

She is survived by her spouse, Michael Steckelberg; children Jon (Dou) Steckelberg, David Steckelberg and Lynne (Jason) Deyo; grandchildren Amanda, Jessica, Wyatt and Rylie; siblings Larry (Karen) Juul, Mary (Norm) Jenson, Shari Steiner, Val (Dan) Morfeld and Scott (Tiffany) Buckendahl; and many other family and friends.

A luncheon and visiting hours will follow the service and the burial. The luncheon following the burial will take place at the Elkhorn Valley Bank community room, 404 S. 25th St., in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

