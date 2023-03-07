Marcia Redler

ELGIN — Marcia S. Redler, 56, Milford, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in St. Boniface Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
1966-2023
Marcia Sue Redler, daughter of Phillip “Pete” and Mildred (Hupp) Pelster, was born May 28, 1966, at Neligh. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. She started kindergarten in a one-room schoolhouse in Wheeler County and attended two years at Wheeler Central before attending St. Boniface Elementary School and Pope John High School, graduating with the class of 1984.
On Sept. 27, 1986, Marcia was united in marriage to Robert Redler at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The couple lived in Lincoln until moving to Milford in 1997. Marcia worked as an administrative assistant at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln, Harding and Schultz law firm on and off from 1985 to 2011 and Southeast Community College from 2011 to 2023.
Marcia loved watching wrestling. She was involved with club wrestling, along with her children’s academic and sports activities. Marcia enjoyed traveling, especially to the ocean, drinking margaritas, hanging out with her friends and visiting her children in Denver, Colo., and Houston, Texas. She took great pride in caring for her flowers and worked hard to make sure the front of their home looked beautiful year round.
Marcia is survived by her spouse, Bob of Milford; daughter Whitney (Cody) Snyder of Denver, Colo.; son Jordan (Shi) Redler of Houston, Texas; granddaughter Clara Redler of Houston; six sisters, Joann Penne of Oakdale, Bonnie (Gary) Dinslage of Elgin, Phyllis (Dennis) Cleveland of Plainview, Jeannette (Dave) Henn of Elgin, Jeanine (Kurt) Saner of Dunning and Ginni (Bill) Fangman of Raeville; two brothers, Bob (Janice) Pelster of Bartlett, Denny (Judy) Pelster of Burwell; brother-in-law Don Bauer; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Mildred Pelster; sister Dodi Bauer; great-nephew Kayson Lauridsen; and brother-in-law Jim Penne.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.