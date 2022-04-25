 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison,
Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Saunders,
Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage.

* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Marcia Janzing

NORFOLK — Services for Marcia D. Janzing, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Marcia Janzing died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Brett Hart

Brett Hart

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Brett L. Hart, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at the Home for Funerals, 703 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Addison Woodard Jr.

Addison Woodard Jr.

OAKDALE — Services for Addison Woodard Jr., 49, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 9 at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

John Lucht Sr.

John Lucht Sr.

AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for John E. Lucht Sr., 82, Ainsworth, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the Ainsworth Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Ruth Paulson

Ruth Paulson

OMAHA — A combined graveside service for Ruth Paulson, 91, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, and her spouse, Gerald “Jerry” Paulson, will be at a future date at the Omaha National Cemetery with military honors for Jerry Paulson. Cremation has taken place.

Orlene North

Orlene North

NORFOLK — Services for Orlene A. North, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Orlene North died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.

Willard Bernstrauch

Willard Bernstrauch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Willard “Willy” Bernstrauch, 83, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jeff Gould will officiate.

Della O’Gorman

Della O’Gorman

NORFOLK — Services for Della O’Gorman, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

John Hilliges

John Hilliges

STANTON — Memorial services for John H. Hilliges, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Private burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be conducted b…

Phyllis Johnsrud

Phyllis Johnsrud

GRAND ISLAND — Graveside services for Phyllis B. (Darnall) Johnsrud, 90, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

