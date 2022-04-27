Marcia Janzing

NORFOLK — Services for Marcia D. Janzing, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1941-2022
Marcia Dell Janzing joined her Savior surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Marcia was born March 4, 1941, in Fullerton to Harold and Genevieve (Sidders) Anderson. She graduated from Fullerton High School in 1959 and married Eugene Richard Janzing on May 14, 1960.
Marcia was employed at the Countryside Home in Madison, where she spent 45 years as a nurse aide, medication aide and restorative aide, caring for the residents who lived there. Marcia loved working with the residents and was always ready to bribe and encourage them with her never ending supply of chocolates.
Marcia enjoyed watching all sports, especially Nebraska football games. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by her three daughters, all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her three daughters, Deb (Scott) Riedel of Norfolk, Brenda (John) Orlowski of Madison and Tammy (Rod) Schantz of Norfolk; grandchildren Ashley (Robert) Praest, Meagan (Byron) Korth, Johnny (Kristen) Orlowski, Jesse (Adrienne) Orlowski, Jeremy (Leanne) Orlowski, Lindsey Schantz and Cody (Christina Beck) Schantz; great-grandchildren Vanessa, Preston, Emmet, Hannah and Mason Praest, Giorgia, Jaidyn, Dylan and Myles Korth, Elayna, Collin, Emeree and Emeila Orlowski, and Alex and Addy Carnes; and three brothers, Darrell (Ruth) Anderson, Gary Anderson and Richard (Kelsey) Anderson.
Marcia was preceded in death by her spouse; parents; grandparents; great-grandparents; and great-grandson Thomas.
