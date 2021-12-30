You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight Friday night to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Marcia Crain

NORFOLK — Services for Marcia L. Crain, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Marcia Crain died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at The Meadows in Norfolk.

Ina Gemelke

STANTON — Services for Ina P. Gemelke, 89, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Brenda Foxhoven

CROFTON — Services for Brenda Foxhoven, 60, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate.

Barvetta McLain

WAYNE — Services for Barvetta L. McLain, 87, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Barvetta McLain died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Barvetta McLain

WAYNE — Services for Barvetta L. McLain, 87, Wayne, formerly of Carroll, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Elnora Remmich

NORFOLK — Services for Elnora Remmich, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elnora Remmich died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Marvin Hart

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Marvin D. Hart, 77, Long Pine, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the Evangelical Free Church east of Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be in the Buffalo Flats Cemetery northeast of Ainsworth.

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

NORFOLK —  Services for Lloyd L. “Rusty” Petersen, Jr., 73, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lloyd Petersen Jr. died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Marcia Crain

NORFOLK — Services for Marcia L. Crain, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Marcia Crain died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at The Meadows in Norfolk.

Irene McCoy

NORFOLK — Services for Irene McCoy, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

