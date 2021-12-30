NORFOLK — Services for Marcia L. Crain, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Marcia Crain died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at The Meadows in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Ina P. Gemelke, 89, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
CROFTON — Services for Brenda Foxhoven, 60, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate.
WAYNE — Services for Barvetta L. McLain, 87, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Barvetta McLain died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WAYNE — Services for Barvetta L. McLain, 87, Wayne, formerly of Carroll, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Elnora Remmich, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elnora Remmich died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Marvin D. Hart, 77, Long Pine, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the Evangelical Free Church east of Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be in the Buffalo Flats Cemetery northeast of Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Services for Lloyd L. “Rusty” Petersen, Jr., 73, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lloyd Petersen Jr. died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Irene McCoy, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.