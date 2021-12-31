NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marcia L. Crain, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter H. Jark-Swain will officiate. Placement of the urn will be in the parish columbarium.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the church.
Marcia Crain died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at The Meadows in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2021
The service will be recorded and can be viewed on the funeral home’s website.
Marcia Lou Crain, daughter of Cecil and Mildred (Ruark) Nixon, was born March 16, 1936, in Riverside, Calif. She was raised in Sioux City and Norfolk. She attended grade school in Sioux City and graduated from high school at Brownell/Talbot in Omaha. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and there she met her spouse.
On June 10, 1956, she was united in marriage to Robert Crain. Four children were born to them: Elizabeth, Robert, Bradley and Michael.
She was an avid sports fan at all levels, especially following the Huskers and her grandchildren’s high school teams. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and making crafts.
After raising her children, she worked for 25 years in the cafeteria at Bel Air Elementary School and was active with many activities at Trinity Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Leon) Gentrup of Norfolk, Robert Crain of Omaha, Brad (Jonell) Crain of Lincoln and Michael (Heather) Crain of Omaha; grandsons Matthew Gentrup of Fremont, Conner Crain and Jackson Crain of Omaha; granddaughters Megan Crain of Omaha and Daira Gentrup of Omaha; sisters-in-law Jane Crain of New Jersey and Mary Hornby of Louisiana; cousins, nieces and nephews; and a special furry friend, Gabi.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Bob; parents; brother and sister-in-law Burt (Jayne) Nixon; infant grandchildren Aiden and Marin Crain; and her brothers-in-law, Merle Crain and Jerry Hornby.
The family wishes that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to Trinity Episcopal Church and Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.