Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY
TO 12 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3
AM CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 AM
Saturday to 12 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow will reduce
visibility and create treacherous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Marcia Crain

Marcia Crain

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marcia L. Crain, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter H. Jark-Swain will officiate. Placement of the urn will be in the parish columbarium.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the church.

Marcia Crain died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at The Meadows in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1936-2021

The service will be recorded and can be viewed on the funeral home’s website.

Marcia Lou Crain, daughter of Cecil and Mildred (Ruark) Nixon, was born March 16, 1936, in Riverside, Calif. She was raised in Sioux City and Norfolk. She attended grade school in Sioux City and graduated from high school at Brownell/Talbot in Omaha. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and there she met her spouse.

On June 10, 1956, she was united in marriage to Robert Crain. Four children were born to them: Elizabeth, Robert, Bradley and Michael.

She was an avid sports fan at all levels, especially following the Huskers and her grandchildren’s high school teams. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and making crafts.

After raising her children, she worked for 25 years in the cafeteria at Bel Air Elementary School and was active with many activities at Trinity Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Leon) Gentrup of Norfolk, Robert Crain of Omaha, Brad (Jonell) Crain of Lincoln and Michael (Heather) Crain of Omaha; grandsons Matthew Gentrup of Fremont, Conner Crain and Jackson Crain of Omaha; granddaughters Megan Crain of Omaha and Daira Gentrup of Omaha; sisters-in-law Jane Crain of New Jersey and Mary Hornby of Louisiana; cousins, nieces and nephews; and a special furry friend, Gabi.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Bob; parents; brother and sister-in-law Burt (Jayne) Nixon; infant grandchildren Aiden and Marin Crain; and her brothers-in-law, Merle Crain and Jerry Hornby.

The family wishes that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to Trinity Episcopal Church and Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Alvina Heller

Alvina Heller

STANTON — Services for Alvina Heller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Margaret McCutchen

Margaret McCutchen

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret E. McCutchen, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Margaret McCutchen died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Bill Opfer

Bill Opfer

Graveside services for Bill J. “B.J.” Opfer, 83, Fairfax, Va., will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at the Rosehill Cemetery in Wentworth, S.D.

Cleora Fisher

Cleora Fisher

NORFOLK — Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Lon Dubois

Lon Dubois

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Daniel Baer

Daniel Baer

WINSIDE — Services for Daniel L. “Dan” Baer, 71, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16 and…

Bonnie Davis

Bonnie Davis

SEWARD — Services for Bonnie E. Davis, 78, formerly of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St., in Seward.

Cleora Fisher

Cleora Fisher

NORFOLK —  Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Cleora Fisher died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Tod Dover

Tod Dover

NORFOLK — Services for Tod Dover, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Tod Dover died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

