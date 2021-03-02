March Filips

CROFTON — Private services for March T. Filips, 85, Crofton, will be Wednesday, March 3, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Crofton American Legion Post 128. Masks are required.
He died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his residence in Crofton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
March was born on April 3, 1935, to Joseph and Helen (Goetz) Filips in his grandparent Goetz’s home in Crofton. He grew up in Crofton, attended St. Rose Grade School and graduated from Crofton High School in 1953. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at various sites throughout the U.S.
He met Eleanor Trella at a dance in Omaha in 1957, and they were married at Sacred Heart Church in Manning, Iowa, on April 26, 1958. They were devoted to each other throughout their lives, celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2018 and would have celebrated 63 years of marriage this coming April.
March attended various colleges and universities around the country and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history, government and economics.
March’s career was spent in education in Hartington and Pierce. March and Eleanor and family lived in Pierce in the ‘60s and ‘70s, moving back to Crofton in 1977. After retiring in the mid-90s, March and Eleanor spent their time walking 4 to 8 miles every day, taking care of their dogs, gardening, riding his bikes, reading, cooking and baking.
March had a passion for his family and grandchildren, Jack and Leah, and loved to celebrate their birthdays. He loved Nebraska football. He walked frequently with his brothers once every day or maybe twice a day since 1977, health and exercise, learning and education, the outdoors, gardening and cycling.
His love for learning and education gave him almost encyclopedic knowledge and meant he could be relied on for knowledgeable answers on just about every topic imaginable.
March and Eleanor celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on April 12, 2018. Like his mother, Helen, he was in excellent health up until the moment he died.
March and Eleanor are members of St. Rose Church in Crofton.
March is survived by his spouse, Eleanor Filips of Crofton; his children, Mark Filips of Omaha and Los Angeles, Mike Filips of Omaha and Michelle Filips of Omaha; his grandchildren, Jack and Leah Filips of Omaha; his brothers, Randy Filips and Bob (Kelly) Filips of Crofton, and Jim (Cindy) Filips of Yankton; nine nieces and nephews; and his beloved Italian Greyhound, Tuffy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph in 1989 and Helen Filips in 2013, and his grandparents, Tom and Mary (Kuehn) Goetz and Ignatz and Martha (Klemp) Filips.
No luncheon will be served.