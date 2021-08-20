HUMPHREY — Services for Marcelline Foltz, 85, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Foltz died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
Memorials may be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church. Duesman Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1936-2021
Marcelline Anna Foltz was born on July 20, 1936, in Colfax County, to Carl and Emma (Menke) Schroeder. She started school at age four, attended country school and graduated from Leigh High School in 1953 at the age of 16.
On Feb. 27, 1960, Marcelline was united in marriage to Mark Foltz at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The couple was blessed with seven children. Marcelline worked alongside Mark on the farm, as well as doing the farm bookwork.
Marcelline enjoyed bowling, golfing, socializing and going to her grandchildren’s ball games. She was instrumental in the Humphrey Community Center Project. She was a good cook and was famous for her sweet pickles.
Marcelline was known by all as a hard worker and a very loving person.
Marcelline is survived by her spouse, Mark Foltz of Humphrey; a son, Robert (Kelli) Foltz of Humphrey; a daughter, Janet (Gary) Zimmerer of Humphrey; a daughter, Karla (Steve) Labenz of Clarkson; a son, James (Karla) Foltz of Humphrey; a daughter, Lisa (Darren) Beller of Leigh; a son, Michael (Carmen) Foltz of Humphrey; a daughter, Brenda (Boyd) Oeltjen of Humphrey; 29 grandchildren; 45 great-granchildren; a brother, Dennis (Alfreda) Schroeder of Columbus; and a sister, Lorraine Held of Columbus.
Marcelline was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Emma Schroeder, and a brother-in-law, Robert Held.
