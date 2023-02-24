BATTLE CREEK — Services for Marcella E. “Sally” Renner, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Marcella Renner died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Community Pride in Battle Creek.
Steffen Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
1925-2023
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funeral’s website.
Marcella Esther was born on the family farm south of Battle Creek on Dec. 9, 1925, the daughter of Fred and Viola (Nathan) Hofmann. Sally was baptized into the Lutheran faith by Pastor Dietzen at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church south of Battle Creek
Sally attended the church’s parochial school for eight years and was confirmed by Pastor Carl J. Gundermann on April 2, 1939. Her confirmation memory verse is: “Behold, I stand at the door and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him and will sup with him and he with me.” Rev. 3:20.
She attended high school in Battle Creek and, after graduation in 1943, she went to Seattle, Wash., to live with her sister, Mildred Praeuner, whose spouse was away in the service.
Sally obtained a job with the Veteran’s Administration, working there until she decided to go to Omaha and worked at the Boeing B-29 Bomber plant as a key punch operator. After several months, Sally returned to the Battle Creek area and was hired as a dental assistant.
After several months, Sally met her spouse-to-be, Earl Renner of Madison. They were married on Nov. 21, 1948, at St. John Lutheran Church. They lived on Sally’s parents farm for two years before purchasing a ranch near Ericson, where they farmed and ranched from 1950 to 2006.
Earl’s health began to fail, and they moved to Grand Island to be near his doctor. They lived there for eight years until Earl passed away in March 2016. Sally returned to Ericson area to be close to her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Rita (Jerry) Mathre of Grand Island; and her son, Rick Renner of Ericson; grandchildren: Ryan Renner, Riley (Angie) Renner, Rallyn (Matt) Hammer, Tony (Janie) Mathre, Jason (Heather) Mathre and Jennifer (Jeromy) Rohling; great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Breyden, Hunter, Brady and Garett Renner, Elijah and Simon Hammer, Megan, John, Carson, Bryson, Harrison and Madison Mathre and Jacob Rohling.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Earl Renner; son Earl “Rob” Renner Jr.; brothers Ronald Hofmann and Donald Hofmann; and sister Mildred Praeuner.
