WAYNE — Services for Marcella L. (Brugger) Larson, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Marcella Larson died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley Drahota, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Shirley Drahota died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
PILGER — Services for Bruce Gardels, 61, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Pauline Luttman, 97, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
WISNER — Services for Bruce Gardels, 61, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Bruce Gardels died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Margie A. Brummer, 89, Hartington, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
VERDIGRE — Memorial visitation for Donald Effle, 80, Norfolk, will be 3-5 p.m. on April 15 at Brockhaus Funeral Home followed by a celebration of his life from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, all in Verdigre.
ST. HELENA — Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, St. Helena, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.
OMAHA — Services for the Rev. Jerome Spenner, 83, who served several Catholic parishes in Northeast Nebraska, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at St. Bernard Parish in Omaha. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.