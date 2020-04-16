COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Marcella Fichtl

Marcella Fichtl

CLARKSON — Private graveside services for Marcella A. (Jindra) Fichtl, 86, Norfolk, will be at Clarkson National Cemetery.

Limited visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home in Clarkson.

1933-2020

Marcella Alice (Jindra) Fichtl died peacefully at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Marcella was born on Dec. 11, 1933, in rural Stanton County to Adolph and Lillian (Cerny) Jindra. She attended District 40 country school until eighth grade at which time she discontinued her education so she could stay home and help care for her siblings following her mother’s kidney surgery.

Once her mother was healed, Marcella entered the workforce, moving to Fremont for five years to work as a nanny for a banker, hosting dinner parties and caring for his two little boys.

She then moved to Columbus with her sister, Viola, where she had planned to take a job at the hospital until she met her spouse, Joseph Ficthl. The two were wed on Feb. 9, 1956. Together they welcomed three children: Rodney, Nancy and Connie.

For a short time following their wedding, Marcy worked at the Chicken Factory in Columbus, but soon quit that job to help Joe work the farm. Marcy milked the cows, tended to the chickens and helped put up hay, all while caring for not only their three children, but her siblings, Ron and Shirley, as well.

In 1985, Joe and Marcy moved to Norfolk, where she began working for Lynn & Sons in the bakery department. It didn’t take her long to make manager, and she maintained that position for 10 years until she retired at the age of 62.

Marcy always enjoyed baking and tending to a large garden, but she loved her flowers and taking family vacations most of all. She was a lifetime member of the New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson.

Marcella is survived by her spouse, Joseph Fichtl of Norfolk; a daughter, Connie (Alvin) Bayer of Clarkson; two granddaughters, Amanda Bayer of Clarkson and Jessica (Andy) Evans of Pierce; a son-in-law, Greg Wylie of Pilger; a grandson, Kyle Wylie of Pilger; three sisters, Viola Suchan of Columbus, Betty Hledik of Columbus and Shirley (Dean) Brabec of Columbus; two brothers, Adolph (Mary) Jindra of Schuyler, Ronald (Marilyn) Jindra of Columbus; and a sister-in-law, Jeanette Jindra of Fort Madison, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her son, Rodney Fichtl; a daughter, Nancy Wylie; her great-granddaughter, Andrea Evans; her parents, Adolph and Lillian Jindra; three sisters, Alma (Adolph) Podany, Ruth (Carl) Seburg, Doris (Gary) McDonald and Mildred Jindra; three brothers, Robert Jindra, Alden (Marilyn) Jindra, Richard (Myrtle) Jindra; two brothers-in-law, Charles Suchan and Ken Hledik; a sister-in-law, Delores (Adolph) Kudera; niece Cindy Podany; and nephews Dave Podany and Troy Jindra.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are suggested to New Zion Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

Tags

In other news

Orville Steffen

Orville Steffen

HARTINGTON — Private services for Orville J. Steffen, 80, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 17, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Betty Makelin

Betty Makelin

MADISON — Memorial services for Betty L. Makelin, 91, Madison, will be at a later date due to current health restrictions.

Marcella Fichtl

Marcella Fichtl

CLARKSON — Private graveside services for Marcella A. (Jindra) Fichtl, 86, Norfolk, will be at Clarkson National Cemetery.

Roger Carr

ATKINSON — Private services for Roger Carr, 91, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 16, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 86 of Atkinson.

Donald Tappe

NORFOLK — Services for Donald J. Tappe, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Aurette Geu

MADISON — Services for Aurette M. Geu, 92, formerly of Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Maple Crest Health Center in Omaha.

Betty Makelin

MADISON — Services for Betty Makelin, 91, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her home in Madison.

Eunice Nelson

MASKELL — Inurnment for Eunice K. Nelson, 91, Laurel, will be at the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell at a later date.

Margaret Fuhrer

SPENCER — Private graveside services for Margaret Fuhrer, 93, Butte, will be under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-