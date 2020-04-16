Marcella Fichtl

CLARKSON — Private graveside services for Marcella A. (Jindra) Fichtl, 86, Norfolk, will be at Clarkson National Cemetery.
Limited visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home in Clarkson.
1933-2020
Marcella Alice (Jindra) Fichtl died peacefully at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Marcella was born on Dec. 11, 1933, in rural Stanton County to Adolph and Lillian (Cerny) Jindra. She attended District 40 country school until eighth grade at which time she discontinued her education so she could stay home and help care for her siblings following her mother’s kidney surgery.
Once her mother was healed, Marcella entered the workforce, moving to Fremont for five years to work as a nanny for a banker, hosting dinner parties and caring for his two little boys.
She then moved to Columbus with her sister, Viola, where she had planned to take a job at the hospital until she met her spouse, Joseph Ficthl. The two were wed on Feb. 9, 1956. Together they welcomed three children: Rodney, Nancy and Connie.
For a short time following their wedding, Marcy worked at the Chicken Factory in Columbus, but soon quit that job to help Joe work the farm. Marcy milked the cows, tended to the chickens and helped put up hay, all while caring for not only their three children, but her siblings, Ron and Shirley, as well.
In 1985, Joe and Marcy moved to Norfolk, where she began working for Lynn & Sons in the bakery department. It didn’t take her long to make manager, and she maintained that position for 10 years until she retired at the age of 62.
Marcy always enjoyed baking and tending to a large garden, but she loved her flowers and taking family vacations most of all. She was a lifetime member of the New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson.
Marcella is survived by her spouse, Joseph Fichtl of Norfolk; a daughter, Connie (Alvin) Bayer of Clarkson; two granddaughters, Amanda Bayer of Clarkson and Jessica (Andy) Evans of Pierce; a son-in-law, Greg Wylie of Pilger; a grandson, Kyle Wylie of Pilger; three sisters, Viola Suchan of Columbus, Betty Hledik of Columbus and Shirley (Dean) Brabec of Columbus; two brothers, Adolph (Mary) Jindra of Schuyler, Ronald (Marilyn) Jindra of Columbus; and a sister-in-law, Jeanette Jindra of Fort Madison, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her son, Rodney Fichtl; a daughter, Nancy Wylie; her great-granddaughter, Andrea Evans; her parents, Adolph and Lillian Jindra; three sisters, Alma (Adolph) Podany, Ruth (Carl) Seburg, Doris (Gary) McDonald and Mildred Jindra; three brothers, Robert Jindra, Alden (Marilyn) Jindra, Richard (Myrtle) Jindra; two brothers-in-law, Charles Suchan and Ken Hledik; a sister-in-law, Delores (Adolph) Kudera; niece Cindy Podany; and nephews Dave Podany and Troy Jindra.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are suggested to New Zion Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.