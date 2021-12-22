Marcella (Benne) Droescher, 85, of Orlando, Fla, formerly of Norfolk, passed away Dec.18, 2021, in her home from natural causes.
1936-2021
Marcella was born in 1936 in West Point. She received her college degree in education from Wayne State College. She was married to Lyle Droescher and lived most of her life in Norfolk until they moved to Florida upon Lyle’s retirement from Elkhorn Valley Bank of Norfolk.
Marcella is survived by her three children, Dawn, Dale and Dave Droescher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Sr. and Wilma Benne; her brother, Lawrence Benne Jr.; infant twin children; and her spouse, Lyle Droescher.
A private celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, 1413 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando, FL 32807.
Those wishing to participate in honoring her life can visit the following website: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/orlando-fl/marcella-droescher-10493360
If you prefer to honor Marcella’s memory with a charitable donation, the family would request a donation be made to the Orlando Pet Alliance: https://petallianceorlando.org/ways-give/donate/.