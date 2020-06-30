COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Marcella Berner

Marcella Berner

SCRIBNER — Services for Marcella M. Berner, 79, Hooper, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. The Rev. Bruce Schut will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

She died Sunday, June 28, 2020.

1940-2020

Marcella Lambrecht was born Dec. 14, 1940, during a blizzard to Emil and Louise Lambrecht at their home near Foster. She was the eighth of 11 children. Shortly after, the family moved to a home 11 miles south of Pierce. In 1950, at the age of nine, they moved to Weableau, Mo., for six years before returning to live in the town of Pierce.

During her school years, Marcella was active in sports, including basketball and softball. She also enjoyed horseback riding and fishing in her spare time, but most of all, she enjoyed singing country and western music.

She graduated from Pierce High School in 1958. Shortly after, she moved in with a family near Norfolk, where she cooked, cleaned, ironed clothes, and took care of the children. She was so proud; she saved up and bought her new teeth with the money.

Marcella met George Berner, the love of her life, at the Riverside Dance Hall in Norfolk. In February 1960, they were married at the Pierce Courthouse. She hopped on a bus and moved to Virginia with him while he was in the Army. Her first son, George Jr., was born while she was there. In 1961, they moved back to Nebraska, and while living in the Fremont area, her daughter, Ragena, was born. They later moved to Ames, and her second son, Jeffrey, was born.

In 1965, she was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Several years passed before they moved to Hooper, where they bought their family home. In 1975, she had her third son, Gregory.

Marcella had several jobs through the years, including seasonal work at Hoegemeyer Hybrids, walking beans, babysitting jobs, helped at Downtown Brown’s cooking noon meals, but her number one job was always being a mom. She loved spending time with her family.

They went on many hunting and fishing trips. She especially looked forward to yearly trips to visit her family in Missouri. She spent as much time as she could with George, fishing, camping and gardening. She loved to can and spent many hours canning all the fruits and vegetables they harvested.

She also loved to sew. It seemed like she was always mending someone’s clothes. She spent much time and care making baby blankets for everyone of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would go to everyone’s birthday parties, school concerts and sporting events.

They always knew where she was because they could hear her cheering them on. She took pictures of every occasion and organized them all in hundreds of books, so she could relive every moment. Her TV mantle was the one place the entire family could be seen together. We will always miss you and will always love you, Mom.

Marcella is survived by a daughter, Ragena (Kim) Sommerer of Fremont; sons Jeffrey (Renee) Berner of Nickerson and Gregory (Jody) Berner of Hooper; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters Adelyn Steinkraus of Plainview, Lena Elliot of Eldorado Springs, Mo., Evelyn Lambrecht of Salina, Kan., Helen (Andy) Rainey of Lawson, Mo., and Lois Ann Hill of Excelsior Springs, Mo.; brother Earl (Norma) Lambrecht of Limestone, Maine; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse George; a son, George Jr.; a sister, Arlene; and her brothers, Charles, Elmer and Frank.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Tags

In other news

Rodella Wacker

WAYNE — Services for Rodella A. Wacker, 95, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Wilma Johnson

NORFOLK —  Services for Wilma Johnson, 90, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.

Elenora Hohneke

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Elenora Hohneke, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate.

Jolene Hrbek

NIOBRARA — Private services for Jolene Hrbek, 74, Niobrara, will be at Thursday, July 2, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Glenda Elston

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Glenda S. Elston, 68, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, at the Congregational Church in Plainview. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Private burial will be in the Danish Cemetery.

Bobbie Reifenrath

LAUREL — Services for Bobbie Reifenrath, 75, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence in Laurel.

Marcella Berner

Marcella Berner

SCRIBNER — Services for Marcella M. Berner, 79, Hooper, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. The Rev. Bruce Schut will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Alvin Shipps

Alvin Shipps

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Alvin W. “Al” Shipps, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Marlin Metschke

Marlin Metschke

FREMONT — Services for Marlin W. Metschke, 93, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Burial with military rites will be at the Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-