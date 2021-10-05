VERDIGRE — Services for Marcelene Vakoc, 92, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Marcelene Vakoc died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Meyer, 82, Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Meyer died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske, 83, Oklahoma City, Okla., formerly of Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
NORFOLK — Services for Rafael Flores Alonso, 59, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Vickie Green, 58, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Tilden City Auditorium in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
CLEARWATER — Services for Diane R. Ahlers, 75, Elgin, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Diane Ahlers died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Colleen F. Heggemeyer, 59, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. “Tootie” Noecker, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Julian Cochran, 67, Pierce, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Julian Cochran died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services.