VERDIGRE — Services for Marcelene Vakoc, 92, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre with a 7 p.m. wake.
Marcelene Vakoc died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
1929-2021
Marcelene T. Vakoc, daughter of Eugene and Minnie (Stoural) Kosek, was born March 24, 1929, at Verdigre. She graduated from Verdigre High School and received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mount Marty University in Yankton. Marcelene lived in Omaha and San Diego for a time before returning to Verdigre in 1956.
In May 1957, she was united in marriage to Wayne “Buddy” Vakoc at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. They were blessed with five children: Joseph, Mary Pat, Gregory, Steven and Brian.
Marcelene and Buddy lived on a farm northwest of Verdigre after their marriage. She started working at Alpine Village in Verdigre in 1972 and remained there for over 40 years, starting as registered nurse and later working as director of nursing.
Marcelene was a housewife, an excellent cook, raised a garden and canned many fruits and vegetables. She was well-known for her dill pickles.
Marcelene was a devout Catholic and was a lifetime member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. Her strong faith guided her throughout her lifetime. She loved to travel with family and friends. Marcelene was a loving grandmother and always kept up with her grandchildren’s activities. She also enjoyed playing Scrabble.
Marcelene is survived by her children, Joseph Vakoc, Mary Pat (Rodney) Weber, Gregory Vakoc, Steven (Joan) Vakoc and Brian (Zoe) Vakoc; nine grandchildren, Colin and Ryan Weber, Amara Madsen, Adam Vakoc, Jared Vakoc, Jodi Langhorst, Caleb, Adriel and Izaak Vakoc; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Minnie; spouse Buddy; sister Arlene Kosek; and brother Bernard Kosek.