Manuel Sandoval

NORFOLK — Services for Manuel Sandoval, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Manuel Sandoval died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

TILDEN — Services for Ruth McGill, 90, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Ruth McGill died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Boyd “Bud” Richardson, 64, Norfolk, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., due to complications of a double lung transplant. A celebration of life will be at a later date. He has donated his body to science.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohman will officiate.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ida “Edie” Weich, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

TILDEN — Barbara Carson, 74, Neligh, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Private services will be at a later date. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. Kirkland, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donald Kirkland died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Bohlken-Nickols, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cindy Cone will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Cemetery.

LAUREL — Mary F. Stark, 91, Laurel, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary P. Bomar, 94, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Scott Jensen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

