Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING FOR SATURDAY MORNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 22 to 26 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Manuel Sandoval

Manuel Sandoval

NORFOLK — Services for Manuel Sandoval, 90, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Brett Jamrog officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tuesday at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Manuel Sandoval died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1933-2023

The services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Manuel was born April 8, 1933, in Caloto, Colombia, to Manuel and Dolores (Silva) Sandoval.

Manuel attended Colegio de San Luis Gonzaga in Cali, Colombia, before he traveled to Rome to pursue a degree in architecture. In 1953, he attended the Leicester College of Engineering in Leicester, England, where he obtained a degree as a textile engineer.

On Dec. 29, 1972, Manuel married Maria Angela Aristizabal in Medellin, Colombia. The couple was blessed with two sons, Andres and Juan.

Manuel worked for Johnson & Johnson at Valencia, Venezuela as a plant manager where he was able to start the non-woven fabric division.

In 1990, Manuel moved to the United States, living in Athens, Georgia; Hickory, North Carolina; and Boston, Massachusetts; before he arrived in Madison. For 23 years, he worked at the Tyson Food Plant.

Manuel was able to reunite with his wife and sons in August 1999 before they moved to Norfolk where he lived for 24 years.

Manuel is survived by his wife of 50 years, Maria of Norfolk; two sons, Andres Sandoval and Juan Sandoval, both of Norfolk; and sister Maria Eugenia Sandoval.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Rosmira Silvio and Leticia Sandoval.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

