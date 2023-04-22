NORFOLK — Services for Manuel Sandoval, 90, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Brett Jamrog officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tuesday at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Manuel Sandoval died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1933-2023
The services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Manuel was born April 8, 1933, in Caloto, Colombia, to Manuel and Dolores (Silva) Sandoval.
Manuel attended Colegio de San Luis Gonzaga in Cali, Colombia, before he traveled to Rome to pursue a degree in architecture. In 1953, he attended the Leicester College of Engineering in Leicester, England, where he obtained a degree as a textile engineer.
On Dec. 29, 1972, Manuel married Maria Angela Aristizabal in Medellin, Colombia. The couple was blessed with two sons, Andres and Juan.
Manuel worked for Johnson & Johnson at Valencia, Venezuela as a plant manager where he was able to start the non-woven fabric division.
In 1990, Manuel moved to the United States, living in Athens, Georgia; Hickory, North Carolina; and Boston, Massachusetts; before he arrived in Madison. For 23 years, he worked at the Tyson Food Plant.
Manuel was able to reunite with his wife and sons in August 1999 before they moved to Norfolk where he lived for 24 years.
Manuel is survived by his wife of 50 years, Maria of Norfolk; two sons, Andres Sandoval and Juan Sandoval, both of Norfolk; and sister Maria Eugenia Sandoval.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Rosmira Silvio and Leticia Sandoval.
