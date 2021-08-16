You have permission to edit this article.
Maggie Pierce

Maggie Pierce

WEST POINT — Services for Maggie Pierce, 53, West Point, were Aug. 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Matt Niggemeyer officiated. Burial was in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.

Pierce died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Minnick Funeral Home in West Point handled the arrangements .

1968-2021

Margaret “Maggie” Pierce was born to Jim and Dianne Shoemaker on April 12, 1968, in O’Neill along with her triplet sisters, Maureen and Mary. She was welcomed home by her older sister, JoEllen. She entered heaven on Aug. 8, 2021, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.

Maggie attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated in 1986. She earned degrees in dental assisting and dental lab technology from Central Community College in Hastings in 1989.

She married her spouse, Lynn, on July 22, 1995, and together they had three children: Haley, Seth and Jamie.

Throughout her life, Maggie worked full and part time as a dental lab technician and dental assistant.

In 2003, she started Maggie’s Memory Bears, and for 18 years, she crafted memory bears to comfort those who had lost loved ones.

Maggie was a loving spouse and the best mom. She was patient and kind and devoted to her family. Maggie loved to read to her babies. She championed her children’s dreams and goals, always in attendance and preparing them for their various activities.

Maggie was never too busy to take a phone call from friends or family. She was an active member of the church, school and community.

Maggie was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents; brothers Jimmy and George Shoemaker; uncles Jerry Schaaf, Gene Shoemaker, Jack Reiman, Raymond Meusch, Jerry Moeller and Roger Moeller; an aunt, Joan Meusch; and her father- and mother-in-law, Dean and Evelyn Pierce.

She is survived by her spouse, Lynn; three children, Haley, Seth and Jamie; parents Jim and Dianne Shoemaker of O’Neill; sisters JoEllen (John) Ackerboom, Maureen Shoemaker and Mary Long, all of Omaha; a brother, Chris (Sarah) Shoemaker of Thornton, Colo.; numerous nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and-nephews.







Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

