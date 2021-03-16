WISNER — Services for Maggie Eschliman, 89, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
She died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1931-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. Facebook page at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc
Magdalene Violet (Rabe) Eschliman was born on the family farm near Wisner on Dec. 1, 1931, to Otto and Mary (Brehmer) Rabe. She was baptized and later confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Maggie attended Cuming County Rural School District 7 and graduated from Wisner High School in 1948.
On Aug. 20, 1950, she was united in marriage to Cecil Eschliman at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Maggie had operated the Little Gem Café, the Schmidt House, worked at Hansen Cleaners and in the kitchen at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point. After retiring, she worked at the Wisner Senior Center for several years.
Maggie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking, playing cards and spending time at the Senior Center.
Survivors include a son, Jerry and Lovie Eschliman of Omaha and family Heather and Tim Noerrlinger (family Abra, Layton, Clare, Spencer and Micah), Matthew and Ashley Eschliman (family Brayden and Serenity) and Chelsea and Ashton Lackas; a daughter, Jeanne and Bob Collins of Norfolk and their daughter, Melissa and Matthew Behrens (children Everett and Reese); a daughter, Mary Beth Eschliman of Norfolk; a son, Robert and Linda Eschliman of Lincoln and their daughter, Logan Eschliman.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Cecil on Feb. 18, 2014; an infant daughter, Cathy Jo; a brother; and nine sisters.