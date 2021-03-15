WISNER — Services for Maggie Eschliman, 89, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Debra K. Flaugh, 60, Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Hartington Public School Gymnasium in Hartington. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Lona Shalberg, 99, Bloomfield, will be Friday, March 19, at First Trinity Lutheran Church In Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Sharron K. Hefner, 68, Bloomfield, will be Thursday, March 18, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 11 a.m. at the Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for David J. Trudell, 80, New Braunfels, Texas, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644 and the…
NORFOLK — Services for Marjorie M. Summers, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Services for Robert J. Brotzel, 90, Aberdeen, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Aberdeen. Burial with military honors will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Westport, S.D.
STUART — Services for Joan Murphy, 86, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Sharron Hefner, 68, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence.