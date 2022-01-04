You have permission to edit this article.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero Wednesday
morning. Then even colder wind chills as cold as 30 below zero
overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to noon CST Wednesday, and again from 6 PM
Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Magdalene Rath

NORFOLK — Services for Magdalene C. “Maggie” Rath, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the 7 p.m. rosary

Magdalene Rath died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.

In other news

Marjorie Lux

Marjorie Lux

LAUREL — Services for Marjorie F. Lux, 95, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Marjorie Lux died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Norman Creutz

Norman Creutz

WAUSA — Memorial services for Norman E. Creutz, 87, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dick Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Janet Lane

Janet Lane

NORFOLK — A memorial service for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date in Norfolk.

Putt Kolm

Putt Kolm

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Putt Kolm, 79, Cedar Rapids, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mick Goc will officiate with burial in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Military rites will be conducted by the Dan Cox American Legion Post 4…

Charles Crawford

Charles Crawford

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Charles M. “Chuck” Crawford, 45, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Marie Finochiaro

Marie Finochiaro

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marie T. Finochiaro, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.

Margaret McCutchen

Margaret McCutchen

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret E. McCutchen, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Marie Porter

Marie Porter

COLUMBUS — Services for Marie Porter, 90, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. The Rev. Cindi Stewart will officiate with burial at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lois Coughtry

Lois Coughtry

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois I. Coughtry, 71, Norfolk, will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

