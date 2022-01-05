NORFOLK — Services for Magdalene C. “Maggie” Rath, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the 7 p.m. rosary
Magdalene Rath died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk.
1934-2022
Magdalene Clara “Maggie” Rath, daughter of Stanley and Clara (Kosniski) Zoucha, was born Nov. 24, 1934, in Cedar Rapids. She grew up in Cedar Rapids, where she attended rural school and graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in 1952.
After high school, she moved to Omaha and worked at a doctor’s office as a doctor’s assistant. She then moved to Grand Island, where she met her future spouse, Orlo Dean Rath.
On Nov. 7, 1953, Magdalene and Orlo were united in marriage at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. In 1954, they moved to Norfolk, where Maggie worked as electric technician at Dale Electronics for 35 years until her retirement. Orlo died on Dec. 27, 2018.
Maggie enjoyed traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, camping and reading. Church was important to Maggie, and she was a member of the Sacred Heart Parish and its altar society.
Survivors include her children, Deb Helmick of Madison, Tom “TR” Rath of Norfolk, Diane Rath of Austin, Texas, Dan Rath of Darmstadt, Germany, Richard “Dick” Rath of Battle Creek, Tony Rath of Norfolk, Cindi Rath and friend Jake Knox of Tilden; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; brothers Paul Zoucha of Fullerton, Tony (Kay) Zoucha of North Carolina; and sisters-in-law Zella Dederman of Norfolk and Barb Zoucha of Phoenix, Ariz.
She was preceded by her parents, Stanley and Clara; her spouse, Orlo; brothers George Zoucha, Ray Zoucha and Stan Zoucha; son-in-law Kim Helmick; four sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, you may make gifts in her memory to St. Mary’s Parish or the Orphan Grain Train of Norfolk.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.