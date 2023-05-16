WISNER — Services for Magdalene Otten, 90, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Public Media, Orphan Grain Train, St. Paul Russian Orphanage or Concordia Lutheran Seminary-St. Louis.
1932-2023
Magdalene Otten died May 12, 2023, at her home in Wisner with family support of a lung condition that recently progressed rapidly.
Ella Magdalene Willkomm was born Nov. 12, 1932, to Theodor and Martine (Heine) Willkomm in Haderslev, Denmark, where her father was pastor in the Lutheran church at the time. She was baptized on Nov. 27, 1932, and confirmed in the Lutheran faith on March 31, 1947, both by her father. She grew up in Minden, Germany, and lived through the World War II there with her mother and six siblings.
Her father was drafted and served as a medic in the German army. He saw action on both fronts and was imprisoned by the U.S.A. in France. After the war and his release, her father was called to serve a congregation at a refugee camp in Hesel, Germany, where she met Martin Otten, then stationed in Ulm with the American Army. He was on leave visiting his Germany Otten family. They were married in Hesel on March 15, 1954, (also by her father) and she immigrated that following summer.
In 1957 she became a naturalized citizen of the United States and changed her name to Magdalene Ella but was known to most as “Magga.”
Magga and Martin Otten farmed south of Pilger with his family and were members of St Matthew’s until they retired to Wisner in 1997 and joined the congregation at St Paul’s.
Although neither of them was able to finish their educations because of family obligations, they worked to see that all of their five children were able to attend college. Magdalene had wished to become either a goldsmith or a pharmacist, but instead she managed the farm, household and garden. When the children left home, she became one of the first farmers to raise Angora goats in the state and enjoyed meeting others involved in raising Angoras and the trips she and Martin took to Texas to sell the mohair.
Magdalene was an excellent cook, baker and hostess. When her daily chores were done, her hands remained busy crocheting, knitting or creating a work of art, while she listened to classical music or the news. These items were often donated for charitable causes. In her later years, charitable giving became her purpose.
She loved to communicate not only with her neighbors, but with her extended family and friends around the world and did so by letters, cards, phone calls and more recently on her iPad. Although she never lost her German accent, her grammar and spelling were impeccable. She attended Bible study and was involved with the Orphan Grain Train quilting projects.
She stayed informed about current events and wasn’t afraid to communicate with her representatives about issues. Gun violence and the conflicts overseas were things that troubled her most, likely because of her experiences as a child growing up during the war.
Although she was passionate about her wine, a good steak and dark chocolate, she was much more passionate about sharing her Christian faith. She felt ready to enter her heavenly home.
She is survived by their children: daughter Renata and James MacAlpine of Ord; son Daniel and Kim Otten of Albert Lea, Minn.; daughter Bettina and Bill Brush of Wisner; daughter Heidi and Jim Barrett of Livingston, Mont.; and son Steven and Cammy Otten of Columbus; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is survived by four sisters, Elisabeth Krueger of Connecticut, Christa Otten of Pilger, Emily Frotscher of Berlin and Renate Wille of Hesel; sister-in-law Hanili and brother Klaus-Juergen Willkomm of Hamburg; and siblings-in-law Clem Otten of North Carolina, Mel Clausen of Idaho, Judith Otten of Norfolk, Doris and Dick Benal of Wahoo, Arnold Otten of York, Mary and Stan Henderson of Iowa, and John and Mary Ann Otten of Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Martin Otten, and his siblings, Franklin, Gertrude, Fred and Ruth; sister-in-law, Gail; and also preceded by her brother, Hans-Martin; and brothers-in-law Henry Krueger, Hans Wille and Christian Frotscher.
A luncheon in the church basement will follow the burial. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Minnick Funeral Service Facebook page at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc .