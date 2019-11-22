Magdalene Hayes

NELIGH — Memorial services for Magdalene E. Hayes, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. The Rev. Douglas Braun Jr. will officiate.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
1926-2019
Magdalene Emma Tichota Hayes was born on June 1, 1926, to Anton and Helen (Cech) Tichota in Stanton. She attended school at Neligh High School.
On Feb. 11, 1946, she was united in marriage to Leonard Hayes at Madison. The couple moved to California in 1957 and then moved to Neligh. She enjoyed crochet, crossword puzzles, sewing, bowling, shopping and dancing.
She is survived by daughters Gail and spouse Dom Consoli of Norfolk, Debbie Desautels of Neligh, Cindy and spouse Guy Lewis of Onawa, Robin and spouse Dave McCleery of Lincoln; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; her siblings, Engelbert, James, Lambert, Gladys, Elise and Violet; and a son-in-law, Richard Desautels.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to go for Alzheimer’s or dementia organizations.