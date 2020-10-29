NORFOLK — Services for Maedean Peters, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Services for Sally Townsend, 60, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died suddenly on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
O’NEILL — Services for Mel Selting, 92, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by Elgin Ame…
Private viewing and celebration of life for Rebecca S. R. Thompson, 53, Aurora, Colo., will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at 19441 E. Navarro Drive, in Aurora.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jack Peters, 61, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his residence.
BLOOMFIELD — Private graveside services for Robert “Bob” Stein, 89, Yankton, will be at the Bloomfield Cemetery at a later date.
WINSIDE — Services for Helen C. Holtgrew, 90, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
PLAINVIEW — Private services for Shirley Hoffart, 84, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Julia F. “Judy” Meier, 77, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery in Belden.