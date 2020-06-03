OAKDALE — Private graveside services for Mae Thompson, 74, Tilden, will be Friday, June 5, at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
She died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1946-2020
Mae Louise Thompson, daughter of Frank and Mildred (Ward) Thomas Jr., was born April 28, 1946, at Tilden. She graduated from Tilden High School in 1964.
On April 28, 1965, Mae was united in marriage to Larry Thompson in Oakdale. Mae loved her family, baking and her fur babies.
Mae is survived by her spouse, Larry of Tilden; her children, Roy (Kristi) Thompson of Tilden, Frank Thompson of Tilden, Malinda (Jake) Whitefoot of Boelus and April (Jake) Dinkel of Norfolk; her grandchildren, Siara, Akecheta, Gavin, Koda, Emma and Weslie; her great-grandchild, Cashton; a sister, Arlene Taylor of Albion; her brothers, Bill (Karen) Thomas of Battle Creek and Frank (Linda) Thomas III of Bellevue; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son in infancy, Trinity.