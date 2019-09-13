Mae Abbadusky

Services for Mae M. (Hoppe) Abbadusky, 95, formerly of Pilger, will be from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Lombard Funeral Home’s Lombard Chapel in Sacramento, Calif. She died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Folsom, Calif.
AINSWORTH — Services for Dean DeWeese, 92, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery at Bassett with military honors by the Long Pine and Bassett American Legion Posts.
HARTINGTON — Services for Kristopher L. Arens, 48, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in an automobile accident at the intersection of Highway 12 and the Fordyce spur.
NORFOLK — A private celebration of life for DeAnna L. (Timm) Cox, 79, Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
BASSETT — Services for Arlen J. Sawyer, 66, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Thurman Cemetery near Bassett.
NORFOLK — Services for DeAnna L. Cox, 79, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Stanton Health Center.
LINCOLN — Services for Larry D. Redinbaugh, 90, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lincoln. The Revs. John Kunze and Dustin Lappe will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Carol A. Hastreiter, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
Services for Elmer R. Neussendorfer, 70, Urbandale, Iowa, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at New Hope Assembly of God Church in Urbandale. Military honors will follow. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.