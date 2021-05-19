LINDSAY — Services for Madeline Niemeyer, 92, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Genoa Medical Facilities.
1928-2021
She died Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Genoa Community Hospital Long Term Care with her spouse of 72 years, Carrol, by her side.
The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.
Madeline R. (Pitzl) Niemeyer was born Dec. 4, 1928, to John and Mary (Kaiser) Pitzl. She worked at the Bemis Bag Co. before marrying and moving to the St. Bernard area.
She and Carrol raised 14 children. She was an active member of Lindsay Holy Family Parish and school for many years.
Madeline was a creative, talented soul and lived a rich full life. She was an artist, seamstress, quilter, crafter, a homemaker and mother. She was a strong advocate of higher education and guided each of her children toward completing a college degree. She loved to talk about politics and issues of the day.
Madeline was very knowledgeable about football and was renowned as the family armchair quarterback. She will be greatly missed.
Madeline is survived by her spouse, Carrol Niemeyer; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Donna Niemeyer, Bernie and Linda Niemeyer, Charlie and Sandy Niemeyer, Alan and Lori Niemeyer, Randy and Shannon Niemeyer, John and Sheri Niemeyer, Patrick and Ferol Niemeyer and Brian Niemeyer; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathie and Tim Preister, Carolyn and John Stankiewicz, Jane and Dave Watts, Mary and Brian Gansemer and Sandy and Mark Petrone; 26 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Madeline was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Pitzl, and a son, Edwin Niemeyer.
