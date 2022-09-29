NORFOLK — Services for Mable L. Meyer, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Mable Meyer died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Richard T. Evans, 74, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 172, Veterans of …
RANDOLPH — Services for Rodney G. “Rod” Breding, 78, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Rodney Breding died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Lola Johnson, 86, Niobrara, will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.
CREIGHTON — Services for Norma Morrill, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
RANDOLPH — Services for Rodney G. “Art” Breding, 78, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kent S. Abernathy, 71, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Judith C. “Judy” Butterfield, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Memorial graveside service for Mary C. Tiegs, 82, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.